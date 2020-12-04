15 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 26th Covid-19 victim, who passed away. He wishes the family peace and strength during this difficult time.

As of December 4th, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of fourteen (14) persons. The total active cases remain at eighty-seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and twenty (1120).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- five (85) ...



