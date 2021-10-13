15 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 13th, there were eleven (11) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifteen (15) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety-five (95). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred thirty-one (4431).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety (90) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy (70).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand two hundred sixty-six ...



