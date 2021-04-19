15 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;— As of April 19th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifteen (15) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-one (21). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand two hundred seven (2207).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty (20) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred fifty-nine ...



