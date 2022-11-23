15k visitors on six cruise ships visit signals rebound of tourism in SXM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Nearly fifteen thousand tourists graced the shores of St. Maarten on Wednesday in what Acting Minister of TEATT, Honorable Omar Ottley called a "stunning indication that the Caribbean's number one Cruise travel destination was back in business."

"We had a perfect first day of six cruise ships back at the port, which is a good feeling. It is something we have been working diligently for as we rebound from a difficult two years and seven months of very little economic activity," said Ottley on Wednesday evening.



The Minister said St. Maarten could expect six new port calls from ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41863-15k-visitors-on-six-cruise-ships-visit-signals-rebound-of-tourism-in-sxm.html