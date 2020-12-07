16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 7th, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of thirteen (13) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- nine (99). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and fifty- five (1155).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety-four (94) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

