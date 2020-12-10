16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 9th, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of eleven (11) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and seventeen (117). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and one (1201).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and eleven (111) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

