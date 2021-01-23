16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 22nd, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty-three (133). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand seven hundred and twenty-four (1724).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and thirty-three (133) people in home isolation. We are pleased to announce that there are currently no patients hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the ...



