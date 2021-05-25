16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 25th, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eight (8) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases eighty-eight (88). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand three hundred eighty-six (2386).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-six (86) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (28).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred seventy (2270). ...



