16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 63rd COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. He wishes the family comfort and strength during their time of grief.

As of September 25th, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, fourteen (14) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty-six (166). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand two hundred thirteen (4213).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty-six (156) people in home isolation.



...



