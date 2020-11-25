16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 25th, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of thirteen (13) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- two (92). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and twenty (1036).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety (90) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to ...



