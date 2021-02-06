16 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 6th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however sixteen (16) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and twenty-one (121). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight (1928).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty (120) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



