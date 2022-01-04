1,600 St. Vincent families benefit from Tzu Chi’s 4th relief shipment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation continued to ease the burden on the people of St. Vincent, who are still recovering from the effects of the volcanic eruptions of 2021, when it sent its fourth shipment of relief goods in a 20-foot container on November 21, 2021.



The shipment was made possible with the support of Tzu Chi International and Tzu Chi founder Master Cheng Yen.



The shipment arrived in St. Vincent on December 9, 2021. The shipment went to three groups in St. Vincent, who in turn distributed them amongst persons in need. Each group could have shared ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39413-1-600-st-vincent-families-benefit-from-tzu-chi-s-4th-relief-shipment.html