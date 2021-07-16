$16,166 stroke of luck for A.B. with Pick 4 and the Caribbean Lottery | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Friday, July 16, 2021: The random car which was parked in his yard a year ago, can now be viewed as a foreshadowing of A.B.’s recent $16,166 win with the Caribbean Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

“A year ago, a car with the number plate 1367 was parked in my yard. The number stood out to me because it signified something very meaningful in my life. Since then, I have been playing these numbers with no luck, but I still continued to play frequently.”

This special interest finally claimed the substantial Pick 4 cash prize a week ...



