17 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 29th, there were seventeen (17) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-eight (78). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand seven hundred sixty (2760).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-six (76) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred forty-eight ...



