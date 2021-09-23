17 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 23rd, there were seventeen (17) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however eleven (11) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty-five (165). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand one hundred seventy-eight (4178).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty-six (156) people in home isolation. Nine (9) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty-one (61).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three



...



