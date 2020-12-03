17 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 3rd, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of seventeen (17) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty- seven (87). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and five (1105).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty-three (83) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten



