17 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 16th, there were five (5) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seventeen (17) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to sixty-four (64). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred forty-four (4444).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-one (61) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-one (71).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred nine



...



