17 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of November 30th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of seventeen (17) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty (80). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and sixty- six (1069).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy- five (75) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



