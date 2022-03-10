17 INDIAN nationals awaiting their return to country of origin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, a control took place in the Philipsburg area, spearheaded by the Police Force of Sint Maarten in collaboration with the Immigration and Border Protection Service (IBPS).

During the inspection, seventeen undocumented Indian nationals were encountered on the premises of a hotel. All persons were transported to the IBPS Headquarters pending further investigation. Currently, they are in custody, being looked after in a humane manner, and are awaiting their swift return to their country of origin.

This effort is being arranged with assistance from the Indian Merchants’ Association.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39875-17-indian-nationals-awaiting-their-return-to-country-of-origin.html



