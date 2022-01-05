17th Annual National Day of Prayer 2022 takes place on January 9th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This year’s National Day of Prayer will take place on January 9th with the theme “Almighty God Let Your Culture of Divine Unity Rule”. The Government of Sint Maarten in collaboration with the St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church hosts the National Day of Prayer every year on the second Sunday in January.

Every year, the entire community on Sint Maarten is invited to pray and worship at the National Day of Prayer at the Government Administration Building. The National Day of Prayer was decreed in 2005 by the Executive ...



