18 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 21st, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of eighteen (18) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and ten (110). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and thirty- eight (1338).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and three (103) people in home isolation. Seven (7) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first ...



