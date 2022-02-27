18 new police officers sworn in by Justice Minister. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Eighteen enthusiastic new police officers of the Class of 2019 took their oath in front of Minister of Justice Anna Richardson at a ceremony held on Friday in front of the Walter R. Kramers Building (Philipsburg Police Station). They received their diplomas from Mr. De Boer and R. Appelhof of the Netherlands Police Academy and had their epaulets changed from that of a cadet to officer by family members.

Governor Eugene Holiday, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Richardson, new Chief Prosecutor Hieke Buist addressed the graduates and wished them all the best on their chosen path. They thanked the graduates ...



...



