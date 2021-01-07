19 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 7th, there were nineteen (19) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and ten (110). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand five hundred and thirty-one (1531).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and ten (110) people in home isolation. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand three hundred and ninety-four (1394). Two hundred ...



