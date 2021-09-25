19 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 62nd COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. He wishes the family strength during this time.

As of September 24th, there were nineteen (19) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, eighteen (18) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred sixty-five (165). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand one hundred ninety-seven (4197).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty-five (155) people in home isolation. Ten (10)



