19 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 5th, there were nineteen (19) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there were a recovery rate of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety- six (96). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand one hundred and thirty- nine (1139).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety-two (92) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. ...



