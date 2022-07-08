19 Countries Now Part of Caribbean Safe School Initiative. | SMN NEWS

MAHO Sint Maarten:--- Some 19 countries are now part of the Caribbean Safe School Initiative (CSSI) with The Bahamas joining by signing the Sint Maarten Declaration on School Safety on June 30, 2022, at the third Caribbean Safe School Initiative Ministerial Forum held on Sint Maarten.

The Sint Maarten Declaration replaced the Antigua & Barbuda Declaration signed in 2017 and updated in 2019. Thirteen CSSI participating countries also signed the Sint Maarten Declaration on School Safety and other islands are expected to sign later pending approval in their governance structures.

The Sint Maarten Declaration recognizes the examination of critical issues ...



