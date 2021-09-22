19 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 22nd, there were fifteen (15) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however nineteen (19) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred fifty-nine (159). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand one hundred sixty-one (4161).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred fifty (150) people in home isolation. Nine (9) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty-one (61).

