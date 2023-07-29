1st edition of social services directory published. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The 1st edition of the ‘Services Directory for Families with Children’ has been published in three languages. The printed booklet includes government, NPO, and church services that can be helpful for vulnerable families with children. The listed services target families' basic needs, such as applying for social welfare, medical support, food assistance, clothing donations, emergency numbers, etc.

