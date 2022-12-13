1st St. Maarten Flavors ends; Chef Renata de Weever asked to coach “Taste of the Caribbean” Committee. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As November month officially ended the St. Maarten Flavors, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) have asked Chef Renata de Weever to join the exploratory committee as coach of a new national culinary team, to which she responded positively. During St. Maarten Flavors, funds were collected for launching a new St. Maarten talent team to this prestigious Miami contest.

Chef de Weever currently works at Morgan Resort’s SALT restaurant, after a career at various renowned restaurants domestically and abroad. The last St. Maarten culinary team contending in the “Taste of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42010-1st-st-maarten-flavors-ends-chef-renata-de-weever-asked-to-coach-taste-of-the-caribbean-committee.html