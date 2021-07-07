2 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of July 7th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19. There were no recoveries today. The total active cases are now twenty-seven (27). The total number of confirmed cases is two thousand six hundred thirty-two (2632).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-five (25) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand five hundred seventy-one (2571). Thirty-one (31) ...



