2 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 17th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, one (1) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-seven (37). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred forty-eight (4548).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-six (36) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred thirty-six



