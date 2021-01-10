2 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 10th, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however, two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to ninety-four (94). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand five hundred and fifty-five (1555).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring ninety-three (93) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to one thousand four hundred ...



