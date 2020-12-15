20 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 15th, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of twelve (12) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- two (132). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand two hundred and sixty- nine (1269).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty-nine (129) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered since the ...



