20 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of May 20th, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however nine (9) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to seventy-four (74). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand three hundred forty-six (2346).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty-nine (69) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand two hundred forty-five ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37628-20-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-4.html