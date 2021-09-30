20 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 29th, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifteen (15) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred eighty (180). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand two hundred eighty-three (4283).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred seventy-four (174) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty-six (66).

