20 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 2nd, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of three (3) persons; bringing the total active cases to ninety-one (91). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and ninety- two (1092).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- six (86) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



