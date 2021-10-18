20 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the two (2) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Much strength to the families during this time.

As of October 18th, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twenty (20) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-six (46). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred forty-eight (4448).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-four (44) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients are hospitalized ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38817-20-covid-19-recoveries-today-2.html