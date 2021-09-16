20 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby extends his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 59th COVID-19 victim, who has passed away. Minister Ottley wishes the family strength and peace during this time.

As of September 15th, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty (20)) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred eighty-seven (187). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand thirty-four (4034).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred seventy-eight (178) people in home isolation. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38566-20-covid-19-recoveries-today.html