200 students and faculty of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine participate in Community Action Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The American University of the Caribbean (AUC) is proud to announce that more than 200 students and faculty participated in Community Action Day (CAD) last

weekend, during which medical school students participated in volunteer activities and events to support and give back to the Sint Maarten community.

This year’s event marked the first in-person CAD since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students participated in events such as packing food with

the K-1 Britannia Foundation, re-launching the Body SMAART program with the Philipsburg Jubilee Library, leading youth activities, and assisting the AIDS Foundation of Sint Maarten with HIV testing.

