2020 Real growth down by 17.9% due to the pandemic. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Department of Statistics estimates that the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as measured by the GDP in constant prices, contracted by 17.9% in 2020. This followed an expansion of 10.5% in 2019 as the island was recovering after being hit by major hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017. Real GDP decreased from ANG 2,552 million in 2019 to ANG 2,095.3 million in 2020. GDP as measured in current prices, contracted by 17.7%.

This high contraction in 2020 is due to the COVID 19 pandemic, which was declared in March of 2020 and resulted ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40217-2020-real-growth-down-by-17-9-due-to-the-pandemic.html