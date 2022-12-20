2022 Christmas Scramble at Mullet Bay Golf Course. | SMN NEWS

MULLET BAY:--- It was a great sight last Saturday on the Mullet Bay Golf Course with 51 golfers scattered over Mullet Bay Golf Course in decorated carts, wearing Santa hats and dressed in colorful Santa outfits. But it was a great tournament with serious efforts being made to win.

The annual Santa Scramble organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association was again a tremendous success. This charity event was enjoyed by a good amount of 13 teams of four players each.

After a fierce battle and lots of fun the winner of this year’s Santa Scramble was the team of

...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42058-2022-christmas-scramble-at-mullet-bay-golf-course.html