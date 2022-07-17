2022 Preparatory Workshops for Study Financing Recipients Continues. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Division Study Financing (DSF) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, will once be organizing preparatory workshops for study financing recipients who will be pursuing their studies in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and the Caribbean from Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The main objective of these preparatory workshops is to provide study financing recipients with information, skills, knowledge, and toolkits with tips and tricks to facilitate a smoother transition into tertiary level education and their place of study.

A team of professionals and specialists in various disciplines who have studied and worked ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40886-2022-preparatory-workshops-for-study-financing-recipients-continues.html