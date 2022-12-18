2022 Safety Tips for Decorating your Home and Christmas tree this holiday season | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG DCOMM);--- 2022 Holiday shoppers are busy buying Christmas trees and lights to adorn their homes this holiday season. With less than seven days before Christmas Eve, families are bustling around to have everything in place.

Parents and family members should keep in mind some holiday safety tips when it concerns decorations and the Christmas tree. The season is all about family togetherness and we would like everyone to have a safe holiday season incident free.

Every year the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department that falls under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42043-2022-safety-tips-for-decorating-your-home-and-christmas-tree-this-holiday-season.html