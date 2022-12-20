2022 SMVTS Christmas Celebration “Jolly Jamboree” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Vocational Training School celebrated a Special Christmas by hosting a “Jolly Jamboree” on its campus in South Reward on Tuesday 13th December 2022. The Care Team of the school spear-headed this successful event in collaboration with management, staff, and students. Leading up to the Jamboree, mentor teachers and their students participated in a classroom decoration competition, wowing the SMVTS population with their creativity. A collaboration between Ms. R. Richardson, Mr. Lynch, and GEN1-1 earned them a prize for starting their decorations first in Room C1. Mrs. Gautier-Powell and LOE4-2 earned the best classroom atmosphere in room ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42061-2022-smvts-christmas-celebration-jolly-jamboree.html