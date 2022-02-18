2022 STUDY FINANCING AND NIPA STUDY ALLOWANCE APPLICATIONS. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Division of Study Financing hereby informs and reminds the students, parents and guardians that:
The application period for regular study financing from the Government of St.Maarten for the scholastic year 2022/2023 will end on Monday, February 28, 2022.
To apply:
- The applicant must first request a crib number from the Tax Inspectorate
- Go to www.studyfinancing.sx or www.studyfinancing-sxm.com
- Review the 2022 Study Financing Priority List
- Read the terms, conditions and criteria for study financing or
- View videos of the study financing webinars posted on our Facebook page
- Fill in the online application form (Create ...
...
