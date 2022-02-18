2022 STUDY FINANCING AND NIPA STUDY ALLOWANCE APPLICATIONS. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Division of Study Financing hereby informs and reminds the students, parents and guardians that:

The application period for regular study financing from the Government of St.Maarten for the scholastic year 2022/2023 will end on Monday, February 28, 2022.

To apply:

The applicant must first request a crib number from the Tax Inspectorate

Go to www.studyfinancing.sx or www.studyfinancing-sxm.com

Review the 2022 Study Financing Priority List

Read the terms, conditions and criteria for study financing or

View videos of the study financing webinars posted on our Facebook page

Fill in the online application form (Create ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39713-2022-study-financing-and-nipa-study-allowance-applications.html