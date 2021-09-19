21 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of September 18th, there were twenty-one (21) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, seventeen (17) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred seventy-five (175). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand ninety-one (4091).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred sixty-five (165) people in home isolation. Ten (10) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at fifty-nine (59).

