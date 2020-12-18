21 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of December 18th, there were twenty- one (21) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, there was a recovery rate of twenty- three (23) persons; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty- two (132). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand three hundred and fifteen (1315).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty- six (126) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- six (26).

The number of people recovered ...



