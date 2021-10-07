21 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 6th, there were twenty (20) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, twenty-one (21) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred thirty-six (136). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand three hundred seventy-five (4375).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred thirty (130) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at sixty-eight (68).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38739-21-covid-19-recoveries-today-4.html