21 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of October 14th, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however twenty-one (21) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to eighty-one (81). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred thirty-eight (4438).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventh six (76) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy (70).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand two hundred ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38793-21-covid-19-recoveries-today-6.html