21 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 22nd, there were seven (7) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of twenty-one (21) persons; decreasing the total active cases to fifty- two (52). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and seventy- six (776).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty- five (45) people in home isolation. Six (6) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since ...



